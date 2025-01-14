Breakthrough in Odisha's Longest Tunnel Marks Engineering Triumph

The Khurda Road-Balangir New Rail Line Project has reached a significant milestone with the successful breakthrough of a critical tunnel located between Buguda and Banigochha in Odisha's Nayagarh district, according to reports from the East Coast Railway.

This 2.6-km tunnel, featuring a 2-degree curve, represents engineering excellence achieved through the New Austrian Tunneling Method. The breakthrough, completed on Monday, is the longest in Nayagarh district, second only on the route, highlighting the project's innovative approach to surmounting geographical challenges.

This ambitious rail line will enhance connectivity across Odisha as a total of 215 km is already operational. With completion expected soon, it promises to drastically reduce travel time between Bhubaneswar and Balangir, sparking both transportation and economic growth in the region.

