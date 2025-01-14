Left Menu

Breakthrough in Odisha's Longest Tunnel Marks Engineering Triumph

The Khurda Road-Balangir New Rail Line Project marked a significant achievement with the successful breakthrough of a key tunnel in Odisha's Nayagarh district. Using advanced technology, this milestone is crucial in linking the eastern and western regions of Odisha, significantly enhancing transportation and economic opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:26 IST
Breakthrough in Odisha's Longest Tunnel Marks Engineering Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

The Khurda Road-Balangir New Rail Line Project has reached a significant milestone with the successful breakthrough of a critical tunnel located between Buguda and Banigochha in Odisha's Nayagarh district, according to reports from the East Coast Railway.

This 2.6-km tunnel, featuring a 2-degree curve, represents engineering excellence achieved through the New Austrian Tunneling Method. The breakthrough, completed on Monday, is the longest in Nayagarh district, second only on the route, highlighting the project's innovative approach to surmounting geographical challenges.

This ambitious rail line will enhance connectivity across Odisha as a total of 215 km is already operational. With completion expected soon, it promises to drastically reduce travel time between Bhubaneswar and Balangir, sparking both transportation and economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025