Left Menu

Deadly Shadows Underground: The Buffelsfontein Gold Mine Crisis

A critical rescue operation at South Africa's Buffelsfontein Gold Mine is underway, attempting to save illegal miners trapped for months. Despite efforts, over 100 miners have died of starvation or dehydration. Controversy surrounds the government's harsh tactics, and civic groups demand better rescue strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stilfontein | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:26 IST
Deadly Shadows Underground: The Buffelsfontein Gold Mine Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A grueling rescue mission is underway at South Africa's Buffelsfontein Gold Mine, where hundreds of miners, trapped illegally for months, face starvation and dehydration. Since beginning the rescue operation, at least 24 bodies and 37 survivors have been recovered, though many remain underground.

The dire situation has sparked outrage from civic organizations and human rights activists, accusing the authorities of exacerbating the crisis by previously cutting off food and water supplies. Criticism steeps against police and their harsh tactics, argued as cruel means to eject the miners from the disused mine.

With more than 1,500 miners arrested in recent government crackdowns, the issue highlights a long-standing problem of informal mining in abandoned sites. As rescue efforts persist, desperate families await news of their loved ones at the mine's periphery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025