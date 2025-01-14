Deadly Shadows Underground: The Buffelsfontein Gold Mine Crisis
A critical rescue operation at South Africa's Buffelsfontein Gold Mine is underway, attempting to save illegal miners trapped for months. Despite efforts, over 100 miners have died of starvation or dehydration. Controversy surrounds the government's harsh tactics, and civic groups demand better rescue strategies.
A grueling rescue mission is underway at South Africa's Buffelsfontein Gold Mine, where hundreds of miners, trapped illegally for months, face starvation and dehydration. Since beginning the rescue operation, at least 24 bodies and 37 survivors have been recovered, though many remain underground.
The dire situation has sparked outrage from civic organizations and human rights activists, accusing the authorities of exacerbating the crisis by previously cutting off food and water supplies. Criticism steeps against police and their harsh tactics, argued as cruel means to eject the miners from the disused mine.
With more than 1,500 miners arrested in recent government crackdowns, the issue highlights a long-standing problem of informal mining in abandoned sites. As rescue efforts persist, desperate families await news of their loved ones at the mine's periphery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
