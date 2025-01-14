Left Menu

Virtual Dialogues at Davos: Leaders Unite Amid Global Challenges

US President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum virtually following his inauguration. Forum President Borge Brende highlighted the importance of collaboration amidst global challenges, including climate change and geopolitical tensions. The forum will host nearly 3,000 participants, focusing on technology's role in 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:26 IST
Virtual Dialogues at Davos: Leaders Unite Amid Global Challenges
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

US President Donald Trump is set to virtually participate in the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, days after his inauguration. Forum President Borge Brende announced the news, emphasizing the significance of Trump's engagement given the current global challenges facing leaders worldwide.

With approximately 3,000 participants expected, the forum will address a wide range of topics, including climate change, global tensions, and economic uncertainty. The theme this year, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' underscores the essential role of technology in fostering international cooperation.

Borge Brende noted the attendance of several high-profile figures, such as the EU's Ursula Von Der Leyen and other global leaders, underscoring the event's importance in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes. The forum aims to explore solutions that can help improve global conditions in this fragmented world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025