Virtual Dialogues at Davos: Leaders Unite Amid Global Challenges

US President Donald Trump is set to virtually participate in the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, days after his inauguration. Forum President Borge Brende announced the news, emphasizing the significance of Trump's engagement given the current global challenges facing leaders worldwide.

With approximately 3,000 participants expected, the forum will address a wide range of topics, including climate change, global tensions, and economic uncertainty. The theme this year, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' underscores the essential role of technology in fostering international cooperation.

Borge Brende noted the attendance of several high-profile figures, such as the EU's Ursula Von Der Leyen and other global leaders, underscoring the event's importance in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes. The forum aims to explore solutions that can help improve global conditions in this fragmented world.

