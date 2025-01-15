Left Menu

Revolutionary Vehicle Tracking Tech: Goodbye GPS!

Dr. Murtaza Ali Hamid unveils groundbreaking fuel burn radiation technology, offering a GPS-free solution for vehicle tracking. Using unique infrared particle emissions from vehicle engines, the method promises enhanced security and efficiency. With successful trials in India, global implementation is on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:18 IST
Revolutionary Vehicle Tracking Tech: Goodbye GPS!
First Major Revelation by Researcher of Fuel Burn Radiation Technology. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India - In a groundbreaking announcement on January 15, Dr. Murtaza Ali Hamid unveiled a pioneering technology that promises to revolutionize vehicle tracking. Dubbed 'fuel burn radiation technology,' this innovative system claims to enable vehicle tracing without relying on traditional GPS, mobile SIM cards, or cameras.

Dr. Hamid conducted successful tests of this technology in Palghar, near Mumbai, and Jewar, near Greater Noida. The method utilizes sparks from the fuel used in vehicle engines to emit 24 distinct particles, forming a unique identity for each vehicle. A sophisticated algorithm then processes this data, allowing for continuous vehicle tracking even if traditional identifying features like paint or RTO numbers are altered.

Using a precisely setup sea-band dish antenna and satellite alignment, Dr. Hamid retrieves raw tracking files that are converted into readable CNV files. By integrating with India's 'Vaahan Portal,' users can access real-time locations by verifying through an OTP system. The potential for enhancing road safety and efficiency is vast, and after successful trials, Dr. Hamid plans to introduce this technology worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025