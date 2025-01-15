Revolutionary Vehicle Tracking Tech: Goodbye GPS!

New Delhi, India - In a groundbreaking announcement on January 15, Dr. Murtaza Ali Hamid unveiled a pioneering technology that promises to revolutionize vehicle tracking. Dubbed 'fuel burn radiation technology,' this innovative system claims to enable vehicle tracing without relying on traditional GPS, mobile SIM cards, or cameras.

Dr. Hamid conducted successful tests of this technology in Palghar, near Mumbai, and Jewar, near Greater Noida. The method utilizes sparks from the fuel used in vehicle engines to emit 24 distinct particles, forming a unique identity for each vehicle. A sophisticated algorithm then processes this data, allowing for continuous vehicle tracking even if traditional identifying features like paint or RTO numbers are altered.

Using a precisely setup sea-band dish antenna and satellite alignment, Dr. Hamid retrieves raw tracking files that are converted into readable CNV files. By integrating with India's 'Vaahan Portal,' users can access real-time locations by verifying through an OTP system. The potential for enhancing road safety and efficiency is vast, and after successful trials, Dr. Hamid plans to introduce this technology worldwide.

