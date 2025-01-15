Left Menu

India and Oman Poised for Landmark Trade Pact

India and Oman are working towards a comprehensive trade and investment agreement that aims to deepen economic relations and boost trade by cutting tariffs and enhancing collaboration. The pact is part of Oman's 'Vision 2040' and seeks Indian investment and trade expansion, particularly in energy and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:27 IST
India and Oman Poised for Landmark Trade Pact
  • Country:
  • Oman

India and Oman are negotiating a comprehensive economic partnership agreement aimed at slashing tariffs and broadening trade. The ongoing talks gained momentum following Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's visit to India, signaling a renewed economic collaboration between the two nations.

Omani Commerce Minister Qais bin Mohammad Al-Yousef revealed hopes to finalize the trade pact within the year. This agreement is anticipated to significantly boost two-way trade and investment, especially as India stands as Oman's fourth-largest market for crude exports and third-largest for non-oil exports in 2023.

Oman aims to diversify its economy by reducing reliance on oil and improving sectors like clean energy, in alignment with its 'Vision 2040'. Strengthening ties with India's burgeoning economy aligns with these goals, as both nations explore enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025