India and Oman Poised for Landmark Trade Pact
India and Oman are working towards a comprehensive trade and investment agreement that aims to deepen economic relations and boost trade by cutting tariffs and enhancing collaboration. The pact is part of Oman's 'Vision 2040' and seeks Indian investment and trade expansion, particularly in energy and technology.
- Country:
- Oman
India and Oman are negotiating a comprehensive economic partnership agreement aimed at slashing tariffs and broadening trade. The ongoing talks gained momentum following Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's visit to India, signaling a renewed economic collaboration between the two nations.
Omani Commerce Minister Qais bin Mohammad Al-Yousef revealed hopes to finalize the trade pact within the year. This agreement is anticipated to significantly boost two-way trade and investment, especially as India stands as Oman's fourth-largest market for crude exports and third-largest for non-oil exports in 2023.
Oman aims to diversify its economy by reducing reliance on oil and improving sectors like clean energy, in alignment with its 'Vision 2040'. Strengthening ties with India's burgeoning economy aligns with these goals, as both nations explore enhanced cooperation in various sectors, including technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)