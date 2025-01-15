Tourism Surge: Japan Hits Record Visitor Numbers

Japan achieved a milestone in December with 3.49 million visitors, the highest for any month, according to official data released on Wednesday. This figure concluded a record-breaking year for tourism, bolstered by the weak yen.

Foreign arrivals in December surpassed November's 3.19 million, setting a new monthly high for the third consecutive month. Throughout 2024, a total of 36.87 million visitors came to Japan, significantly exceeding the previous annual peak of 31.9 million recorded in 2019, just before the pandemic disrupted global travel.

The rise in tourism has positively impacted Japan's economy, especially as visitor spending accounted for record revenues in 2024, becoming the nation's second-largest export sector. Experts cite upcoming events like Expo 2025 and a rebound in Chinese tourists as potential growth drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)