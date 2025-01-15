Manipur's Soaring Airfare Under Scrutiny

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged the Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Wednesday to address the escalating airfare issue affecting routes from Manipur to other destinations.

During a video conference launching three new Alliance Air flights funded by the state under viability gap financing, Singh expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the civil aviation minister for their support in improving air connectivity for Manipur.

The state-funded Alliance Air will link Imphal with Kolkata, Guwahati, and Nagaland’s Dimapur. However, Singh highlighted concerns over the soaring cost of tickets, citing a Delhi to Imphal fare reaching Rs 20,000 and Imphal to Guwahati ranging between Rs 5,000 and 10,000. He expressed worry over affordability for residents, amid a 20-month-long local crisis limiting road travel. Singh requested a ministerial assessment team to address the price discrepancies and consider increasing direct flights to major cities like Delhi and Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)