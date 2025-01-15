Left Menu

India's Electronics Boom: Export Surge to a New Record

India's electronics exports soared by 35.11% to USD 3.58 billion in December 2024, achieving a 24-month high. The growth is propelled by supportive government policies and escalating global demand. Engineering and pharmaceutical sectors also show positive export growth. The overall quarterly exports have reached new record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:23 IST
India's Electronics Boom: Export Surge to a New Record
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's electronics exports have reached a remarkable milestone, surging by 35.11% to USD 3.58 billion in December 2024, according to the latest data from the commerce ministry. This marks the highest level of shipments in the last 24 months, reflecting the robust dynamism within the country's electronics manufacturing sector.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted the consistent growth in the exports of engineering and electronics, attributing the rise to favorable government policies and a robust demand in global markets. He noted, "In December 2024, electronic goods exports have been the highest so far, marking significant progress in this arena."

In addition to electronics, India's engineering and pharmaceutical exports have also recorded growth since January. The engineering sector, which constitutes around 25% of total outbound shipments, saw exports increase by 8.35% to USD 84 billion. Quarterly figures reveal a consistent upward trend in India's export performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025