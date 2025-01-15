Hero MotoCorp Accelerates Into Electric and Premium Segments

Hero MotoCorp is accelerating its presence in the electric two-wheeler and premium segments as part of a comprehensive growth strategy outlined by CEO Niranjan Gupta. The company plans to roll out new electric models under the Vida brand in the upcoming fiscal year's first quarter, aiming to cater to diverse consumer segments.

Gupta emphasized bolstering Hero MotoCorp's global presence while integrating digital and AI elements across its operations. In January, the company launched the Vida V2, priced under Rs 1 lakh, marking its entry into the affordable electric vehicle market with future additions lined up. Expanding sales infrastructure for EVs is also prioritized, with 400 outlets already operational across 250 cities.

The focus on premium offerings is marked by collaborations across five prestigious brands, including Harley Davidson. Expansion of premium sales outlets is underway, with plans to surpass 100 outlets by June. Gupta also noted an expected rural market recovery and stated that Hero MotoCorp is targeting its top 10 global markets to boost overseas business growth.

