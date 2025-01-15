Airlines Grounded: Middle East Turmoil Takes Flight
Several international airlines, including Air France, Delta, and British Airways, have suspended flights to Middle East destinations due to ongoing conflicts. The suspensions impact travel to cities like Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Tehran, with most airlines halting services well into 2025.
In response to escalating conflicts in the Middle East, numerous international airlines have decided to suspend their flight services to the region. This move affects significant air travel routes, impacting travelers worldwide.
Major carriers like Air France-KLM, Delta, and British Airways are among the companies halting flights to cities such as Tel Aviv and Beirut. These suspensions, initiated in late 2023, are expected to last through early 2025.
Airlines cite safety concerns as the primary reason for these suspensions, with most companies closely monitoring the situation to decide when to resume their operations. Travelers affected by the cancellations are advised to contact their respective airlines for further information.
