Pakistan Secures Historic $20 Billion Deal with World Bank

In a historic move, Pakistan has secured a $20 billion agreement with the World Bank, designed to bolster the nation's renewable energy, education, and social sectors. The funding will span a decade, reflecting a significant commitment from international financial institutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism on the X platform, viewing the Country Partnership Framework as a testament to the World Bank's confidence in Pakistan's economy. The agreement arrives as Pakistan faces substantial economic challenges.

The World Bank's commitment starts in 2026, with a focus on addressing critical issues such as child stunting, learning poverty, climate change impacts, and energy sector sustainability. This follows Pakistan's recent economic recovery, aided by loans from the IMF and allied countries.

