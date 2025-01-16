Left Menu

Startup India: Fueling a Generation of Innovators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises the 'Startup India' initiative on its ninth anniversary for transforming the nation into a global startup leader. The program empowers youth, fosters innovation, and supports a self-reliant India, driving tech, healthcare, and sustainable solutions while providing employment and economic growth.

  • Country:
  • India

On its ninth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded 'Startup India' as a pivotal movement transforming India into a major global startup hub. Describing the initiative as a notable success, Modi emphasized its role in redefining innovation and entrepreneurship within the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted the program's impact on empowering young innovators, converting their ideas into successful ventures across various sectors. From technological advancements to rural innovations, healthcare improvements to sustainable technologies, Indian startups are tackling global challenges.

Further affirming the government's commitment, Modi stressed on fostering an entrepreneurial culture through supportive policies and promoting ease of doing business. He encouraged young entrepreneurs to continue exploring opportunities in the dynamic startup ecosystem of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

