Startup India: Fueling a Generation of Innovators

On its ninth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded 'Startup India' as a pivotal movement transforming India into a major global startup hub. Describing the initiative as a notable success, Modi emphasized its role in redefining innovation and entrepreneurship within the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted the program's impact on empowering young innovators, converting their ideas into successful ventures across various sectors. From technological advancements to rural innovations, healthcare improvements to sustainable technologies, Indian startups are tackling global challenges.

Further affirming the government's commitment, Modi stressed on fostering an entrepreneurial culture through supportive policies and promoting ease of doing business. He encouraged young entrepreneurs to continue exploring opportunities in the dynamic startup ecosystem of India.

