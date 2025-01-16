Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Cab Driver Dies in Fiery Crash

In Mumbai, a cab driver died after his vehicle was hit by a concrete mixer truck late at night. The truck, having a burst tire, lost control and collided with the cab, causing a fire. The driver was unable to escape, while the passenger managed to flee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:05 IST
Tragic Collision: Cab Driver Dies in Fiery Crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road incident claimed the life of a cab driver in Mumbai during the early hours on Thursday. The accident, involving a concrete mixer truck and a cab, occurred near Dahisar Naka at approximately 2:15 am, a police official reported.

The cab was traveling towards Kandivali, carrying the driver, Masood Alam Shaikh, and a passenger when a concrete mixer truck burst a tire and lost control. The truck veered off course, colliding with the cab and igniting a fierce blaze.

Unfortunately, the driver was trapped in the cab and succumbed to the flames, while the passenger managed to escape. Authorities arrested the truck driver and registered a case against him, according to Kasturba Marg police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025