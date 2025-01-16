Tragic Collision: Cab Driver Dies in Fiery Crash
In Mumbai, a cab driver died after his vehicle was hit by a concrete mixer truck late at night. The truck, having a burst tire, lost control and collided with the cab, causing a fire. The driver was unable to escape, while the passenger managed to flee.
- Country:
- India
A tragic road incident claimed the life of a cab driver in Mumbai during the early hours on Thursday. The accident, involving a concrete mixer truck and a cab, occurred near Dahisar Naka at approximately 2:15 am, a police official reported.
The cab was traveling towards Kandivali, carrying the driver, Masood Alam Shaikh, and a passenger when a concrete mixer truck burst a tire and lost control. The truck veered off course, colliding with the cab and igniting a fierce blaze.
Unfortunately, the driver was trapped in the cab and succumbed to the flames, while the passenger managed to escape. Authorities arrested the truck driver and registered a case against him, according to Kasturba Marg police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- accident
- cab driver
- concrete mixer
- collision
- fatality
- fire
- road safety
- tragedy
- arrest