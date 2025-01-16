Tragic Collision: Cab Driver Dies in Fiery Crash

A tragic road incident claimed the life of a cab driver in Mumbai during the early hours on Thursday. The accident, involving a concrete mixer truck and a cab, occurred near Dahisar Naka at approximately 2:15 am, a police official reported.

The cab was traveling towards Kandivali, carrying the driver, Masood Alam Shaikh, and a passenger when a concrete mixer truck burst a tire and lost control. The truck veered off course, colliding with the cab and igniting a fierce blaze.

Unfortunately, the driver was trapped in the cab and succumbed to the flames, while the passenger managed to escape. Authorities arrested the truck driver and registered a case against him, according to Kasturba Marg police.

(With inputs from agencies.)