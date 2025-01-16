Left Menu

Mumbai Airport Soars with Record Passenger Traffic in 2024

Mumbai International Airport registered a 6.3% rise in passenger traffic, reaching 5.48 crore in 2024, as reported by Mumbai International Airport Ltd. The airport also noted a 3.2% increase in air traffic movements. December was the peak month, further cementing Mumbai's status as a global travel hub.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai International Airport recorded a significant growth in passenger traffic for 2024, reaching 5.48 crore, according to Mumbai International Airport Ltd. This marks a 6.3% increase from the previous year's figure of 5.16 crore.

The airport also reported a 3.2% rise in air traffic movements, totaling 3,46,617 departures and arrivals. December 21 stood out as the busiest day, with around 170,000 passengers, including 116,982 domestic and 52,800 international travelers.

The busiest month was December, showing a 3.4% increase in passenger movements at 50.5 lakh. With over 8,000 international air traffic movements in December, the airport has reinforced its status as a major global travel hub. On February 3 and 10, 2024, the airport witnessed its highest-ever single-day ATMs of the year, each at 962 movements.

