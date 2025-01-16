Navigating the Startup Funding Landscape: Insights from Aman Gupta

At the National Startup Day event, Indian entrepreneur Aman Gupta shared insights into the current funding landscape, describing it as 'decent' for promising startups. Gupta, the co-founder of boAt, emphasized that companies not performing well can no longer rely on free-flowing capital, a shift from past trends.

Although Gupta refrained from discussing the anticipated timeline for boAt's initial public offering, he stressed that successful companies are finding access to funding more feasible now. This change signals an overall improvement in the funding environment, with a renewed focus on the viability and potential of startups.

Highlighting a significant shift in investment patterns, Gupta noted that in earlier times, even promising companies struggled to secure funding. Now, only startups with proven success are seeing investments, underscoring the growing maturity and selectivity of the funding landscape.

