Unemployment Benefits Rise Amid Robust Job Market

Unemployment benefits applications in the US increased by 14,000 last week, yet layoffs remain low and the job market appears healthy. Despite a slight drop in the four-week average, the total beneficiaries number decreased by 18,000. Applications remain a layoff indicator, highlighting job market resilience.

Updated: 16-01-2025 19:20 IST
Applications for unemployment benefits in the United States saw an increase of 14,000 in the week ending January 11, according to the Labor Department's latest report released on Thursday. Despite this rise, the job market remains robust, with layoffs staying at historic lows.

The previous week had recorded 203,000 applications, the lowest since February of the previous year. This indicates a broadly healthy job landscape. Meanwhile, the four-week average of unemployment claims has softened, decreasing by 750 to a total of 212,750.

Furthermore, the number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits dropped by 18,000 to 1.86 million during the week of January 4. Weekly jobless applications are a reliable indicator for layoffs, pointing to a resilient labor market even amidst occasional signs of weakness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

