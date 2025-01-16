Reliance Industries Sees Profit Surge

Reliance Industries Ltd has announced a notable 7.4 per cent increase in its net profit for the December quarter, highlighting a strong recovery in its retail sector and rising profits from telecom operations. The conglomerate's net profit reached Rs 18,540 crore, equal to Rs 13.70 per share, aligning with the financial period of October-December in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

This performance marks an improvement from the Rs 17,265 crore, or Rs 12.76 per share, reported in the equivalent period the previous year. From a sequential perspective, net profit has also risen from Rs 16,563 crore in the July-September quarter. Moreover, Reliance's revenue from operations experienced growth, rising from Rs 2.27 lakh crore in the same quarter of the preceding year to Rs 2.43 lakh crore.

The company's continued expansion and strategic advancements, particularly in its retail and telecom segments, are key contributors to the success in achieving these financial milestones, as revealed by its recent stock exchange filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)