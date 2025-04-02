Left Menu

Minnesota Business Student's Legal Battle with ICE: A Quest for Freedom

Dogukan Günaydin, a Turkish graduate student at the University of Minnesota, is suing for his release from ICE custody. He claims his arrest was illegal and politically motivated, despite ICE citing a drunken driving conviction as the reason. His attorney argues there's no legal basis for his detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:26 IST
Minnesota Business Student's Legal Battle with ICE: A Quest for Freedom
  • Country:
  • United States

A University of Minnesota business student is entangled in a legal struggle for his freedom as he sues ICE. Dogukan Günaydin, a Turkish national, alleges that his sudden arrest was not only a violation of his rights but also lacked any concrete legal basis.

The 28-year-old was detained by plainclothes officers outside his St. Paul residence while heading to class. The Department of Homeland Security claims a past drunken driving conviction led to his arrest, but his legal team disputes any grounds for his detainment, arguing his visa was retroactively canceled without cause.

Elected Minnesota officials are demanding clarity from Homeland Security on the issue. Günaydin is calling for his immediate release, claiming political motivations behind his arrest and highlighting the chilling effect such detentions have on other international students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025