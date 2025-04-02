Minnesota Business Student's Legal Battle with ICE: A Quest for Freedom

A University of Minnesota business student is entangled in a legal struggle for his freedom as he sues ICE. Dogukan Günaydin, a Turkish national, alleges that his sudden arrest was not only a violation of his rights but also lacked any concrete legal basis.

The 28-year-old was detained by plainclothes officers outside his St. Paul residence while heading to class. The Department of Homeland Security claims a past drunken driving conviction led to his arrest, but his legal team disputes any grounds for his detainment, arguing his visa was retroactively canceled without cause.

Elected Minnesota officials are demanding clarity from Homeland Security on the issue. Günaydin is calling for his immediate release, claiming political motivations behind his arrest and highlighting the chilling effect such detentions have on other international students.

