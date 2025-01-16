India's Strategic Trade Control Boosts High-Tech Exports

In a significant move to bolster the export of high-tech goods, India's regulatory framework is ensuring a robust, transparent process, according to a senior official on Thursday.

The Director General of Foreign Trade, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, highlighted IT-enabled processes and seamless licensing as key drivers for these exports, emphasizing strong oversight.

Addressing the National Conference on Strategic Trade Controls in Bengaluru, he stressed India's commitment to regulating dual-use items and military goods to prevent weapons proliferation, with strategic trade controls experiencing substantial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)