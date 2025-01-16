India's Strategic Trade Control Boosts High-Tech Exports
India's regulatory system is enhancing the export process for high-tech goods through IT-enabled processes and strict oversight. At a Bengaluru conference, officials underscored the importance of these controls in preventing WMD proliferation. SCOMET export authorisations doubled in value from 2023 to 2024, reaching USD 2.8 billion.
In a significant move to bolster the export of high-tech goods, India's regulatory framework is ensuring a robust, transparent process, according to a senior official on Thursday.
The Director General of Foreign Trade, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, highlighted IT-enabled processes and seamless licensing as key drivers for these exports, emphasizing strong oversight.
Addressing the National Conference on Strategic Trade Controls in Bengaluru, he stressed India's commitment to regulating dual-use items and military goods to prevent weapons proliferation, with strategic trade controls experiencing substantial growth.
