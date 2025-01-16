Left Menu

Tragic Journey: Friends' Fatal Crash in North Delhi

Two friends died in a SUV crash on GT Karnal Road in north Delhi. Returning from Himachal Pradesh, Kartik Kakkar and Yashraj Sidhu's vehicle overturned possibly due to fog. Police are investigating, and an FIR has been filed. Families have been informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:29 IST
Tragic Journey: Friends' Fatal Crash in North Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two friends lost their lives in a road accident early Thursday morning on GT Karnal Road in outer north Delhi. The SUV they were traveling in overturned, claiming the lives of Kartik Kakkar, a resident of Vikaspuri, and Yashraj Sidhu from Bhopal.

The young men were returning from a trip to Himachal Pradesh, having toured popular destinations such as Lahaul and Spiti Valley, and Kasol, when the accident happened. Police are probing whether dense fog played a role in the fatal crash.

A preliminary investigation led by the Alipur police revealed that there were no eyewitnesses to the accident. The police have taken the SUV into custody, and an FIR has been registered. Family members have been notified about the devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025