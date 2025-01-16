Tragic Journey: Friends' Fatal Crash in North Delhi

In a tragic turn of events, two friends lost their lives in a road accident early Thursday morning on GT Karnal Road in outer north Delhi. The SUV they were traveling in overturned, claiming the lives of Kartik Kakkar, a resident of Vikaspuri, and Yashraj Sidhu from Bhopal.

The young men were returning from a trip to Himachal Pradesh, having toured popular destinations such as Lahaul and Spiti Valley, and Kasol, when the accident happened. Police are probing whether dense fog played a role in the fatal crash.

A preliminary investigation led by the Alipur police revealed that there were no eyewitnesses to the accident. The police have taken the SUV into custody, and an FIR has been registered. Family members have been notified about the devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)