Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Lives Lost in Atlantic

The latest deadly wreck in the Atlantic Ocean involved as many as 50 migrants, mostly Pakistanis, attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands. Moroccan authorities rescued some survivors, while others perished in the tragedy. Calls for action against such humanitarian crises are growing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An estimated 50 migrants, primarily from Pakistan, drowned in a tragic maritime disaster while attempting to journey from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, reported migrant rights group Walking Borders on Thursday. The incident highlights the ongoing perils faced by those seeking a better life.

Moroccan forces successfully rescued 36 individuals on Wednesday from a vessel that embarked from Mauritania on Jan. 2 with 86 aboard. Of the presumed victims, 44 hailed from Pakistan, according to Walking Borders CEO Helena Maleno. Survivors, including Pakistanis, were transported to a camp near Dakhla, stated Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Pakistan confirmed the boat carried 80 passengers and pledged to investigate. Spain's maritime rescue service acknowledged receiving alerts from NGOs about a struggling vessel but could not affirm its identity. The Walking Borders NGO criticized sluggish response times, urging swift international action to prevent further tragedies at sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

