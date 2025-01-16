Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Lives Lost in Atlantic

An estimated 50 migrants, primarily from Pakistan, drowned in a tragic maritime disaster while attempting to journey from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, reported migrant rights group Walking Borders on Thursday. The incident highlights the ongoing perils faced by those seeking a better life.

Moroccan forces successfully rescued 36 individuals on Wednesday from a vessel that embarked from Mauritania on Jan. 2 with 86 aboard. Of the presumed victims, 44 hailed from Pakistan, according to Walking Borders CEO Helena Maleno. Survivors, including Pakistanis, were transported to a camp near Dakhla, stated Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Pakistan confirmed the boat carried 80 passengers and pledged to investigate. Spain's maritime rescue service acknowledged receiving alerts from NGOs about a struggling vessel but could not affirm its identity. The Walking Borders NGO criticized sluggish response times, urging swift international action to prevent further tragedies at sea.

