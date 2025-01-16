Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Lives Lost in Atlantic
The latest deadly wreck in the Atlantic Ocean involved as many as 50 migrants, mostly Pakistanis, attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands. Moroccan authorities rescued some survivors, while others perished in the tragedy. Calls for action against such humanitarian crises are growing.
An estimated 50 migrants, primarily from Pakistan, drowned in a tragic maritime disaster while attempting to journey from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, reported migrant rights group Walking Borders on Thursday. The incident highlights the ongoing perils faced by those seeking a better life.
Moroccan forces successfully rescued 36 individuals on Wednesday from a vessel that embarked from Mauritania on Jan. 2 with 86 aboard. Of the presumed victims, 44 hailed from Pakistan, according to Walking Borders CEO Helena Maleno. Survivors, including Pakistanis, were transported to a camp near Dakhla, stated Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Pakistan confirmed the boat carried 80 passengers and pledged to investigate. Spain's maritime rescue service acknowledged receiving alerts from NGOs about a struggling vessel but could not affirm its identity. The Walking Borders NGO criticized sluggish response times, urging swift international action to prevent further tragedies at sea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eight Pakistani Nationals Sentenced for Massive Drug Seizure
Tragic Escalation: Terror Strikes in Northwest Pakistan
Pakistan's Strategic Return to the UN Security Council
Mumbai court sentences eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years imprisonment in 2015 drugs seizure case.
India Urges Pakistan for Swift Release of Fishermen and Civilian Prisoners