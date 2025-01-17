Left Menu

SpaceX Starship Mishap: Setback Over Gulf Sparks Air Traffic Chaos

A SpaceX Starship rocket disintegrated shortly after launch in Texas, causing airline disruptions and affecting the rocket's testing program. The incident follows the successful launch of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, adding pressure on SpaceX to resolve issues swiftly. Musk remains optimistic despite the setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 07:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A SpaceX Starship rocket broke apart minutes after launch from Texas, disturbing airline traffic over the Gulf of Mexico. The incident, occurring at 5:38 p.m. EST, led to the diversion of multiple flights to prevent debris hazards.

The loss of communication with the rocket was confirmed by SpaceX's Dan Huot, who cited an anomaly in the ship's upper stage. This failure follows a similar incident last March. Despite these setbacks, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressed an optimistic outlook.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded by briefly altering flights, resuming normal operations shortly after the debris threat dissipated. Meanwhile, speculations rise about a potential FAA investigation, which could delay future Starship tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

