Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Chittoor: Four Dead in Bus-Truck Accident

A tragic accident in Chittoor district resulted in four fatalities and 15 injuries when a bus collided with a dumper truck. The bus was traveling from Tirupati to Madurai carrying 26 passengers. Local police have registered a case and the truck driver is currently missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chittoor | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:05 IST
Tragic Collision in Chittoor: Four Dead in Bus-Truck Accident
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident late Thursday night, four individuals lost their lives and 15 were injured in a collision involving a bus and a dumper truck in Chittoor district, police reported.

The accident took place at approximately 11:15 PM in Gajulapalli village. The bus, en route from Tirupati to Madurai with 26 passengers, was struck on its side, according to sub-divisional police officer T Sainath.

Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to CMC Vellore, SVIMS, and other local hospitals. Authorities have filed a case under Section 106 of BNS, but the truck driver involved in the crash is reportedly absconding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025