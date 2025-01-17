Tragic Collision in Chittoor: Four Dead in Bus-Truck Accident

In a devastating incident late Thursday night, four individuals lost their lives and 15 were injured in a collision involving a bus and a dumper truck in Chittoor district, police reported.

The accident took place at approximately 11:15 PM in Gajulapalli village. The bus, en route from Tirupati to Madurai with 26 passengers, was struck on its side, according to sub-divisional police officer T Sainath.

Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to CMC Vellore, SVIMS, and other local hospitals. Authorities have filed a case under Section 106 of BNS, but the truck driver involved in the crash is reportedly absconding.

(With inputs from agencies.)