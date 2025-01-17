Tragic Collision in Chittoor: Four Dead in Bus-Truck Accident
A tragic accident in Chittoor district resulted in four fatalities and 15 injuries when a bus collided with a dumper truck. The bus was traveling from Tirupati to Madurai carrying 26 passengers. Local police have registered a case and the truck driver is currently missing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chittoor | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In a devastating incident late Thursday night, four individuals lost their lives and 15 were injured in a collision involving a bus and a dumper truck in Chittoor district, police reported.
The accident took place at approximately 11:15 PM in Gajulapalli village. The bus, en route from Tirupati to Madurai with 26 passengers, was struck on its side, according to sub-divisional police officer T Sainath.
Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to CMC Vellore, SVIMS, and other local hospitals. Authorities have filed a case under Section 106 of BNS, but the truck driver involved in the crash is reportedly absconding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement