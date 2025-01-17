Left Menu

Entrepreneurial Surge: Manipur Leads Northeast in MSME Growth

Manipur tops the northeastern region with the highest number of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) registrations, boasting 12,438 businesses between 2015 and 2019. The state government's initiatives, like the 'One Family One Livelihood' mission, aim to foster economic growth and self-reliance. Challenges remain, including limited technical support and awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:12 IST
Manipur has emerged as the leading state in the northeastern region for micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) registrations, as per Chief Minister N Biren Singh. With 12,438 businesses registered between 2015 and 2019, Manipur holds the record for the most MSMEs in the area during that period.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the northeastern region is on track to become the 'Growth Engine of New India,' Singh highlighted. He pointed out that 50% of MSMEs in Manipur are women-owned, reflecting the state's enterprising spirit.

The state government has implemented various initiatives, including the 'One Family One Livelihood' mission, offering financial support up to Rs 10,00,000. Despite progress, challenges remain, such as limited technical support for small enterprises.

