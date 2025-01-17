Left Menu

Dhruv Kapoor: Steering the Future of Indian Railways

Dhruv Kapoor, a distinguished social activist and political figure, has been nominated as a Member of the Railway Board - ZRUCC, Ministry of Railways (Northern Railways), Government of India. His leadership in public service, along with extensive experience in telecommunications and student activism, bodes well for the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:26 IST
Dhruv Kapoor, a notable social activist and political leader, has been appointed as a Member of the Railway Board – ZRUCC, under the Ministry of Railways, Northern Railways, by the Government of India. This honor highlights his significant career milestone in public service and commitment to national development.

Previously, Dhruv Kapoor served a notable two-year term on the Telephone Advisory Committee at the Ministry of Communications. His contributions to the telecommunications sector were transformative, and his expertise will likely impact his new role significantly.

As a veteran activist and Chairman of the International Human Rights and Crime Control Council of India, Kapoor has long advocated for policy reforms. His political journey, marked by leadership in student unions and extensive public service, has positioned him as an influential voice for progress. Kapoor's new railway board membership provides him an expanded platform to pursue systemic improvements in the railway sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

