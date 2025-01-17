DPIIT and Avaana Capital Unite to Boost Manufacturing Startups
The DPIIT has partnered with Avaana Capital to support manufacturing and deep-tech startups in India. Avaana will provide mentorship and refine business models to enhance startups' growth, focusing on climate innovation. The partnership aims to drive sustainability and global competitiveness in the startup ecosystem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has formed a strategic partnership with Avaana Capital, a leading venture capital fund, to bolster India's manufacturing and deep-tech startup sector.
Avaana Capital, renowned for its focus on climate innovation, will lend its expertise through dedicated mentorship programs aimed at refining business models to ensure sustainability and global competitiveness.
Through this initiative, the DPIIT endeavors to provide startup ecosystems with much-needed policy, capital, and industry support, fostering scalability and efficiency across the board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Women and Digital Innovation Shine at Mahakumbh 2025 Prep
Fabtech Technologies Launches IPO to Fuel Cleanroom Innovations
Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress
Non-Life Insurers Set to Soar: Embracing Innovation & Digital Drive
Rajnath Singh Celebrates DRDO's 67th Foundation Day: Sets Vision for Innovation and Collaboration in Defence R&D