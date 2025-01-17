DPIIT and Avaana Capital Unite to Boost Manufacturing Startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has formed a strategic partnership with Avaana Capital, a leading venture capital fund, to bolster India's manufacturing and deep-tech startup sector.

Avaana Capital, renowned for its focus on climate innovation, will lend its expertise through dedicated mentorship programs aimed at refining business models to ensure sustainability and global competitiveness.

Through this initiative, the DPIIT endeavors to provide startup ecosystems with much-needed policy, capital, and industry support, fostering scalability and efficiency across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)