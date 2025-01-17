Mextech: Redefining Real Estate Luxury in Thane

In 2022, three real estate veterans, Rajesh Patel, Anil Mutha, and Hiren Chheda, joined forces to establish Mextech, aiming to set new benchmarks for world-class real estate developments. The trio combines decades of experience and shares a passion for excellence.

Mextech recently partnered with Royalti, a boutique real estate consulting firm led by Naresh Menghrajani, renowned for executing high-value residential and commercial sales. Together, they plan to launch a luxury project in Thane, which is expected to generate over ₹1,000 crores in sales within the first two years.

With ambitions to develop projects worth a billion dollars over the next five years, Mextech is actively seeking land acquisitions and partnerships. This strategic partnership is poised to transform luxury real estate in Thane, setting new industry standards in quality, design, and sales experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)