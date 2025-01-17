Small Caps Face Turbulence Amid Trump's Economic Promises

As Donald Trump gears up for his second presidential term, the landscape for U.S. small-cap companies appears tumultuous. These firms, expected to benefit from Trump's pro-growth agenda, are facing headwinds due to the prospect of heightened interest rates.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index has faced significant corrections following its November highs, with the potential increase in borrowing costs looming large. Despite initial post-election enthusiasm, small caps have struggled as high Treasury yields have dampened investment sentiment.

While some sectors continue to thrive under Trump's influence, small caps teeter between potential growth and financial pressure, highlighting the delicate balance of economic forces at play. The focus remains on how smaller, domestically-focused companies will navigate the evolving economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)