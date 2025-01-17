JSW Group Accelerates Into the Automotive Industry

In a bold move, JSW Group is set to roll out its own range of automobiles, which will encompass cars, trucks, and buses under its brand name by 2027-2028. The initiative involves a substantial investment of $1 billion, as confirmed by Parth Jindal, Director of JSW MG Motor India, on the sidelines of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The conglomerate, known for its diverse industrial interests, has recently partnered with China's SAIC Motor, securing a 35% stake in the joint venture aimed at accelerating MG Motor's growth in India. This partnership underscores JSW's commitment to revolutionizing the auto sector through advanced technological collaborations.

Moreover, JSW Group is actively engaging with potential technology partners and is laying the groundwork for production facilities in Aurangabad. The move, as Jindal remarked, signals the conglomerate's ambitious stride into a new market segment, with plans to operate separately from its current ventures in MG Motor India.

(With inputs from agencies.)