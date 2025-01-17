Left Menu

Wipro Aims Consistent Hiring Amid Visa Concerns

Wipro, India's fourth-largest IT services firm, plans to hire 10,000-12,000 freshers next fiscal year. Amid U.S. H-1B visa changes, Wipro emphasizes local hires in America. Recent earnings reveal a reduction in headcount, but all past job offers have been honored, ensuring cautious and consistent hiring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Wipro, India's fourth-largest IT services company, announced its target to recruit between 10,000 to 12,000 freshers in the next financial year. This announcement comes amid speculation about changes in the U.S. H-1B visa regime, which the company has sought to downplay by highlighting its hiring of American locals.

In its Q3 earnings report, Wipro revealed a reduction of 1,157 employees, reversing previous employee additions, bringing its current headcount to 2,32,732. Despite this, Wipro has fulfilled all pending job offers, confirming its commitment to continue onboarding new hires steadily.

Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil assured that future hiring won't exceed the company's capacity, adhering to a strategy of cautious yet consistent recruitment. This approach aligns with lessons learned from previous challenges, ensuring stability in Wipro's workforce management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

