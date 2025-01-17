Argentina's Economic Turnaround: A Promising Future

Argentina is witnessing a significant economic recovery, according to the International Monetary Fund's chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

The IMF's World Economic Outlook reports a projected 5% growth for the country in 2025 and 2026, following a 2.8% contraction in 2024, consistent with previous forecasts.

The turnaround, which took off in the latter half of 2024, is largely being propelled by increasing real wages, marking a hopeful future for Argentina's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)