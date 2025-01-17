Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Turnaround: A Promising Future

Argentina's economy is experiencing strong recovery, with the IMF projecting 5% growth in 2025 and 2026. This rebound follows a predicted 2.8% contraction in 2024. The recovery began in late 2024, driven by rising real wages, according to IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:29 IST
Argentina's Economic Turnaround: A Promising Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Argentina is witnessing a significant economic recovery, according to the International Monetary Fund's chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

The IMF's World Economic Outlook reports a projected 5% growth for the country in 2025 and 2026, following a 2.8% contraction in 2024, consistent with previous forecasts.

The turnaround, which took off in the latter half of 2024, is largely being propelled by increasing real wages, marking a hopeful future for Argentina's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025