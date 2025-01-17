Jharkhand's Revenue Drive: A New Fiscal Frontier
Jharkhand's finance minister, Radha Krishna Kishore, emphasized boosting state revenue through various departments by setting ambitious targets, especially in excise revenue. He also proposed establishing Mahua-based liquor plants and power projects. The state budget will be finalized by the chief minister on January 28.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore has called for a significant boost in the state's revenue streams, targeting various departments to meet ambitious fiscal goals.
Following extensive meetings during a two-day pre-budget consultation, Kishore directed focus on increasing excise revenue, drawing comparisons with states like Chhattisgarh and Haryana.
In a bid to diversify revenue sources, he proposed setting up Mahua-based liquor production and local power plants, including a potential nuclear power plant, to enhance energy independence and financial health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
