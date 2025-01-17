Jharkhand's Revenue Drive: A New Fiscal Frontier

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore has called for a significant boost in the state's revenue streams, targeting various departments to meet ambitious fiscal goals.

Following extensive meetings during a two-day pre-budget consultation, Kishore directed focus on increasing excise revenue, drawing comparisons with states like Chhattisgarh and Haryana.

In a bid to diversify revenue sources, he proposed setting up Mahua-based liquor production and local power plants, including a potential nuclear power plant, to enhance energy independence and financial health.

