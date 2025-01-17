Wall Street Soars Amid Optimism on Trump Policies

Wall Street experienced a notable rise on Friday, fueled by investor optimism over potential policy changes with the incoming Trump administration. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted substantial gains, marking their largest weekly advances since the U.S. election week.

Gains were led by the technology sector, with Nvidia and Broadcom seeing positive movement following Barclays' price target adjustments. The banking sector followed suit, with heavy hitters reporting better-than-expected earnings, despite looming concerns over tariffs and inflation risks potentially impacting Federal Reserve actions.

Investors are eagerly anticipating President-elect Trump's inauguration, hoping for pro-growth announcements on tax, tariffs, and immigration that could bolster economic prospects. Meanwhile, market trends show mixed reactions with housing and social media sectors experiencing varied results amid broader market optimism.

