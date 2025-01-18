Left Menu

Power & Instrumentation Bags Rs17.07 Cr Solar Project

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited secures a Rs17.07 Cr contract from A2 Green Energy for a 5 MW solar project in Maharashtra, marking its entry into the Solar EPC sector. The project aligns with India's renewable energy vision, enhancing PIGL's portfolio in the clean energy market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:05 IST
Power & Instrumentation Bags Rs17.07 Cr Solar Project
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Bags INR 17.07 Cr Order for 5MW Solar EPC Project. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious leap into the renewable energy domain, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited has secured a major Rs17.07 crore contract from A2 Green Energy Private Limited for a 5 MW solar power project in Maharashtra's Latur District. This landmark deal marks Power & Instrumentation's entry into the Solar EPC market, reflecting its strategic shift towards sustainable energy initiatives.

The contract covers the comprehensive supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of plant and equipment for the solar project, with an expected completion timeline of 18 months. The execution of this project underscores the company's commitment to enhancing India's renewable infrastructure, aligning with the country's broader clean energy goals.

Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of PIGL, expressed enthusiasm over this milestone, emphasizing the opportunities it presents to expand their presence in the rapidly growing solar energy sector. As India intensifies its push for clean energy, Power & Instrumentation positions itself as a key player eager to tackle more large-scale renewable projects while delivering projects that exceed client expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

