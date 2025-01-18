Left Menu

Gautam Singhania Sees Restoration Boom in India

Gautam Singhania, Raymond's Chairman, underscores the restoration sector's growth potential due to India's labor market. With rising foreign labor costs, India emerges as a strategic hub. His Super Car Club Garage has expanded significantly, and he seeks government approval for vehicle import and re-export for restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:40 IST
Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond . Image Credit: ANI
Gautam Singhania, Chairman and MD of Raymond and the founder of the Super Car Club of India, has identified a promising opportunity for India's restoration sector, leveraging the country's labor-intensive market. Addressing ANI at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, he emphasized discussions with the government to capitalize on this growth potential.

Singhania pointed out that the soaring labor costs and scarce workforce in foreign countries create a lucrative scenario for India, drawing parallels to the migration of the textile and engineering industries to India. "The labor arbitrage business presents a significant opportunity for car and mechanical restoration here," he told ANI, expressing optimism for government action.

Highlighting India's economic vibrancy, Singhania showcased his enthusiasm through the successful expansion of the Super Car Club Garage. From humble beginnings in 2007, it has grown to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors, exemplified by a record-breaking car show. SCCG now seeks government approval to import and re-export vehicles for restoration, addressing current regulatory limitations on international car restoration in India.

