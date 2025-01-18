Left Menu

Gestamp Unveils Groundbreaking Automotive Innovations at Bharat Mobility Expo

Gestamp revealed its latest automotive technologies at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, focusing on sustainability, safety, and cost-efficiency. The company aims to enhance vehicle performance with cutting-edge innovations like GES-GIGASTAMPING®, Highpertubes, and the Active Frunk for electric vehicles, advancing towards a sustainable future in mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:47 IST
Glimpses of the innovative solutions showcased in the Gestamp booth at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gestamp, a prominent name in the global automotive technology industry, showcased its latest innovations during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. As the sector gravitates towards electrification and sustainability, Gestamp's product lineup aims to align with these trends by prioritizing lightweight and eco-friendly materials.

The company is tackling the challenges of reducing CO2 emissions without losing cost efficiency. Gestamp remains optimistic about the automotive industry's future, focusing on lightweight solutions that improve vehicle performance while advancing sustainability objectives. Their latest products emphasize design innovation, enhanced safety, and decreased environmental impact.

Gestamp's innovative solutions, including the GES-GIGASTAMPING® product line, offer integrated components that simplify assembly and reduce costs. The Highpertubes and Active Frunk technologies highlight their commitment to safety and advanced design, particularly for electric vehicles, reinforcing their role as a sustainable mobility leader in the automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

