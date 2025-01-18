Tragedy in Odisha: Cement Plant Collapse

In a tragic accident in Odisha's Sundergarh district, the bodies of three missing laborers were recovered from the debris of a collapsed iron structure at a cement plant. The recovery followed a grueling 36-hour rescue operation, authorities reported on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Susanta Rout, Ranjit Bhol, and Dashrath Patra, were working as contractors at the plant's captive power section in Rajgangpur. They became trapped after a large coal hopper collapsed the previous Thursday evening.

Dalmia Cement, which had outsourced the management of the coal hopper to a third-party vendor, expressed their condolences in a statement. Over 60 workers were rescued soon after the accident occurred, thanks to the swift efforts of the fire service department, ODRAF, and local police. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)