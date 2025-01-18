Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Land Ownership: The Svamitva Yojana Impact

The Svamitva Yojana aims to revolutionize land ownership in rural India, benefiting six million families in Maharashtra. By using drones to survey land, the initiative provides legal ownership certificates, reducing disputes and facilitating economic empowerment across 50,000 villages in 10 states and two union territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The transformative Svamitva Yojana is set to benefit six million families in Maharashtra, marking a significant step in rural development. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the scheme's importance as a foundation for national progress during a recent event.

The initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw the distribution of around 65 lakh property cards from Delhi. The Maharashtra Governor and CM Fadnavis participated online in this landmark event. The scheme aims to restructure the social, economic, and administrative aspects of rural India, reducing land ownership disputes.

By deploying modern drone technology, Svamitva Yojana conducts village land surveys, providing legal ownership certificates. This addresses challenges in proving land ownership, enabling beneficiaries across over 50,000 villages in 10 states, including Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

