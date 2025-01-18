Left Menu

Singapore and India Forge New Partnership for Economic Trust

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam highlighted India's role as a major economic player during his visit to Odisha. The collaboration between Singapore and India focuses on trust, economic growth, and expanding key sectors. Eight MoUs were signed, aiming to boost Odisha's development and collaboration in technology, industrial parks, and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:16 IST
Singapore is poised to deepen its economic collaboration with India, as articulated by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during his recent visit to Odisha. Viewing India as a significant player in the evolving global economy, Singapore seeks to build trust and tackle challenges in a fractious world.

Shanmugaratnam underscored the strategic alignment between the two countries, emphasizing cooperation across various sectors such as semiconductor development, skill enhancement, and green energy. Notably, the renewal of the air service agreement was highlighted as a key area for mutual economic benefit.

The visit culminated in the signing of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), focusing on elevating Odisha's industrial and technological landscape. Odisha's government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, views this collaboration as pivotal to achieving its ambitious economic goals by 2036.

(With inputs from agencies.)

