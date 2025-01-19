Discovering Lithium Riches under Odisha's Soil

Left Menu

The Geological Survey of India has identified potential lithium deposits in Odisha, which could bolster the state's electric vehicle industry. Previously, lithium reserves were found in Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir. The survey utilizes advanced technologies, including drones and AI, for efficient mineral exploration.

Updated: 19-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:34 IST
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has hinted at the presence of lithium deposits in Odisha, a discovery that could significantly impact the region's industrial landscape. The revelation, still in its early stages, points to the potential of lithium reserves in the state's Eastern Ghat belt, specifically in Nayagarh.

Historically, lithium has been identified in Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir. However, if the promising signs in Odisha are confirmed, it could open doors for the establishment of electric vehicle manufacturing units, contributing to the region's economic growth.

Union Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao stated that GSI is leveraging technology, including drones and artificial intelligence, for efficient mineral surveys. These advanced methods accelerate the identification and mapping of valuable resources, marking a significant leap in India's mining sector.

