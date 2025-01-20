EU-India Dialogue Paves New Path for Trade Partnerships

Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, praised the successful high-level trade and investment dialogue between the European Union (EU) and India held in Brussels. Expressing optimism, Sefcovic described the collaboration as vital and forward-looking, pointing to a promising future for both economies.

Sefcovic highlighted the importance of the EU-India partnership for growth in the coming years. He noted that both entities share common values as vibrant democracies and economies facing global challenges. The two-day discussions focused on expanding trade ties and achieving mutual economic benefits, emphasizing shared goals and sensitivities.

Future efforts will aim to deliver commercially meaningful market access across various sectors, including industrial goods and services. Both parties are working towards a sustainable outcome that boosts economic cooperation, with regular consultations ensuring progress. Union Minister Piyush Goyal underlined the potential for a balanced free trade agreement, crediting Prime Minister Modi's leadership in setting high standards for economic development in India.

The dialogue also aimed at resolving legacy trade issues and promoting cost-competitive strategies to benefit small and medium-sized enterprises, farmers, and fishermen. Goyal remained confident about exploring new opportunities for trade between the EU and India, emphasizing the potential for robust solutions and enhanced bilateral cooperation.

