Siemens Secures Major Electrification Deal for Himalayan Rail Line

Siemens Ltd has won a Rs 210-crore contract from IRCON International Ltd to electrify the Sivok-Rangpo rail line, marking Sikkim's first connection to the national rail grid. The project employs advanced technologies to enhance efficiency in challenging terrains, further strengthening regional infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:49 IST
Siemens Ltd announced on Monday that it has secured a significant contract worth Rs 210 crore from IRCON International Ltd. The deal involves the electrification of the Sivok-Rangpo rail line, a landmark project connecting Sikkim to India's national rail grid for the first time.

The Sivok (West Bengal)-Rangpo (Sikkim) railway electrification initiative incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as the Rigid Overhead Catenary system and predictive maintenance solutions. These technologies aim to ensure sustainable and efficient rail operations over 40 kilometers of tunnels in the challenging Himalayan foothills, the company stated.

In a statement, Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business at Siemens Ltd, emphasized the project's significance in bolstering critical infrastructure in this strategically vital area, while setting a new benchmark for railway electrification in difficult terrains. Siemens previously electrified the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, connecting the Kashmir valley to the national grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

