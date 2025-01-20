Left Menu

Aurum PropTech Boosts Earnings While Narrowing Net Loss

Aurum PropTech reported a narrowed net loss of Rs 6.60 crore for the December quarter, down from Rs 18.53 crore a year ago, with total income rising to Rs 70.23 crore. The property management firm is seeing growth in its rental business and data analytics segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:17 IST
Aurum PropTech Boosts Earnings While Narrowing Net Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aurum PropTech, a prominent name in real estate technology, has successfully narrowed its net loss in the December quarter to Rs 6.60 crore. This improvement comes as a significant leap from the Rs 18.53 crore loss reported during the same period last year, signaling a strong recovery underpinned by increased income.

The company's total income grew to Rs 70.23 crore, compared to Rs 62.09 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The fiscal year's first nine months saw a cumulative income rise to Rs 206.94 crore from Rs 167.33 crore, driven by its diverse operations across property management, co-living, and data analytics sectors.

Onkar Shetye, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech, highlighted the rental business's impressive 28% growth, managing over 33,500 units nationwide with a robust 75% occupancy rate. Additionally, the firm's data analytics and automation platforms, Sell.do and Aurum Analytica, achieved a 35% growth, transforming over 1,000 real estate enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025