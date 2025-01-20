Aurum PropTech Boosts Earnings While Narrowing Net Loss

Aurum PropTech, a prominent name in real estate technology, has successfully narrowed its net loss in the December quarter to Rs 6.60 crore. This improvement comes as a significant leap from the Rs 18.53 crore loss reported during the same period last year, signaling a strong recovery underpinned by increased income.

The company's total income grew to Rs 70.23 crore, compared to Rs 62.09 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The fiscal year's first nine months saw a cumulative income rise to Rs 206.94 crore from Rs 167.33 crore, driven by its diverse operations across property management, co-living, and data analytics sectors.

Onkar Shetye, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech, highlighted the rental business's impressive 28% growth, managing over 33,500 units nationwide with a robust 75% occupancy rate. Additionally, the firm's data analytics and automation platforms, Sell.do and Aurum Analytica, achieved a 35% growth, transforming over 1,000 real estate enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)