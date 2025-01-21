Left Menu

India's CEOs Riding High on Economic Confidence and AI Rollout

A PwC global survey reveals confidence among Indian CEOs, who plan to increase headcount and continue AI rollouts. Nearly 9 out of 10 are optimistic about economic growth, with significant investments in climate-friendly initiatives and product innovation marking India's place among top investment territories.

India's CEOs Riding High on Economic Confidence and AI Rollout
A recent global survey by PwC places India among the top countries for CEO investment plans and confidence in economic growth. The findings were presented on the first evening of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Nearly 87% of Indian CEOs expressed optimism about the country's economic trajectory compared to the global average of 57%. This confidence is bolstered by continued AI implementation and a strong focus on product innovation and climate-friendly investments, with 40% of CEOs viewing technological disruption and economic conditions as major challenges.

Indian CEOs are also focusing on expanding their companies into new sectors, as well as adapting to megatrends like climate change and AI. PwC India's chairperson, Sanjeev Krishan, emphasized the need for CEOs to develop a future-oriented ecosystem vision for their businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

