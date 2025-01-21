Zomato and Swiggy Shares Slump Amid Profit Drops

The shares of food tech giant Zomato witnessed a dramatic fall of 12% during morning trading on Tuesday, following the company's announcement of a considerable 57.2% decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 59 crore.

Zomato's stock plummeted by 11.81% to Rs 212.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while on the National Stock Exchange, the shares dipped by 9.99% to Rs 215.80, hitting its lower circuit mark.

Following Zomato's announcement, its peer Swiggy experienced a more than 10% drop in its shares, marking the biggest single-day decline since its market debut. This comes as Zomato faces pressure from aggressive store expansions and attempts to scale its quick-commerce platform Blinkit.

