Tragedy Strikes: Drunk Driving Incident Claims a Life in Madhya Pradesh

A 58-year-old man lost his life after a National Highway Authority of India patrolling vehicle crashed into a roadside kiosk in Madhya Pradesh. The victim's family claims the driver was intoxicated. Police are investigating the allegations in the Chhatarpur district accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district when a National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) patrolling vehicle collided with a roadside kiosk, resulting in the death of a 58-year-old man, according to police reports.

The accident happened in Ujra village, under the jurisdiction of Garhi Malehra police station, at approximately 5:30 am. Garhi Malehra police station in-charge Surabhi Sharma stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the deadly crash.

Family members of the victim have leveled allegations against the driver, claiming he was in an inebriated state at the time of the collision. The victim's son, Munnalal Kushwaha, stated that bystanders captured the driver, who was reportedly too drunk to stand. The police are set to investigate these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

