JetSetGo Launches Strategic Expansion into Urban Air Mobility

JetSetGo, a leading chartered aircraft and fleet services operator, revealed on Tuesday its strategic alliances with EVTOL innovators SkyDrive and Eve Air Mobility. The collaboration aims to introduce urban air mobility (UAM) services across India, marking a significant step in revolutionizing city transport systems.

Announced at the Urban Air Mobility Expo and Conference, part of the Bharat Global Mobility Show, the partnerships include an initial agreement with SkyDrive to explore deploying its three-seat fully electric multi-copter, SKYDRIVE. JetSetGo also signed a letter of intent for a pre-order of up to 50 aircraft with SkyDrive.

Additionally, JetSetGo intends to integrate Eve Air Mobility's advanced urban air traffic management (UATM) solution, Vector, into its future eVTOL fleet operations. These initiatives aim to address urban traffic congestion, reduce emissions, and enhance accessibility to fast, safe travel while positioning India as a leader in future aviation technologies.

