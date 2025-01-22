Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Two Lives in Ramgarh
Two young men, Prabhdeep Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, died, and another was injured in a motorcycle crash into a tree near Ramgarh village. The accident occurred on Tuesday night as the trio from Mehmadpur village in Bholath were traveling. The injured friend is hospitalized in Jalandhar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic motorcycle accident has left two young men dead and another injured after their vehicle crashed into a roadside tree near Ramgarh village, police reported on Wednesday.
The unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday night when a group of three friends, who were all in their early twenties, were traveling on a motorcycle. The rider lost control near Ramgarh.
Officials confirmed that Prabhdeep Singh and Jashanpreet Singh died in the crash while their third friend, who sustained injuries, is receiving medical care in Jalandhar. The trio hailed from Mehmadpur village in Bholath, according to police sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree
Seattle Police Officer Fired After Fatal Collision with Indian Student
Daring Encounter in Patna: Two Dacoits Killed, Policeman Injured
Barking Dispute Escalates: Police Register Case Against 10 Women in Barking Dog Brawl
Turmoil in Punjab: Amritpal's Father Claims House Arrest by Police Ahead of Political Launch