Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Two Lives in Ramgarh

A tragic motorcycle accident has left two young men dead and another injured after their vehicle crashed into a roadside tree near Ramgarh village, police reported on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday night when a group of three friends, who were all in their early twenties, were traveling on a motorcycle. The rider lost control near Ramgarh.

Officials confirmed that Prabhdeep Singh and Jashanpreet Singh died in the crash while their third friend, who sustained injuries, is receiving medical care in Jalandhar. The trio hailed from Mehmadpur village in Bholath, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)