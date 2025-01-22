Left Menu

Netflix's Subscriber Surge Boosts Nasdaq Futures

U.S. stock index futures rose, led by the Nasdaq, buoyed by Netflix's impressive subscriber growth and President Trump's AI infrastructure support. Netflix reported a 14.9% premarket surge. Tech stocks benefited, with growth expectations outpacing debt concerns. However, potential tariffs remind markets of looming risks.

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday, particularly those linked to the Nasdaq, fueled by Netflix's remarkable quarterly performance and President Donald Trump's substantial support for AI infrastructure development.

Netflix shares soared 14.9% premarket after the streaming giant reported unprecedented subscriber gains in the holiday quarter, allowing it to raise prices across most service tiers. Following Netflix's lead, other streaming platforms such as Roku and Walt Disney saw gains of 4.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, emphasized Netflix's role as a tech sector benchmark, suggesting strong future earnings across the industry. Market indices reflected the optimism: Dow E-minis gained 83 points, S&P 500 E-minis rose 26.25 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis climbed 177.75 points. Despite concerns over potential tariffs, the market scenery remains optimistic.

