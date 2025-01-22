Left Menu

Reliance Acquires SIL Foods to Revitalize Iconic Indian Brand

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has acquired SIL brand, aiming to strengthen its position in the consumer products sector. The acquisition aligns with RCPL's strategy to modernize heritage Indian brands and enhance its portfolio with SIL's diverse offerings, leveraging its extensive distribution network across India.

SIL brand Products (Image/@RIL_Updates). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has announced its acquisition of the SIL brand, a renowned food brand known for its quality offerings, the company revealed on Tuesday. This strategic acquisition is intended to bolster RCPL's presence in the rapidly expanding consumer products market sector, according to an official statement.

The acquisition is a pivotal step for RCPL as it seeks to construct a business model rooted in tradition yet geared towards future growth, aiming to revitalize India's nostalgic brands for today's marketplace. SIL's diverse product lineup will complement RCPL's array of offerings, inspired by Indian heritage and crafted for global markets.

RCPL's ambitions extend beyond growth; the company aims to rejuvenate iconic Indian brands through modern relevance and cultural preservation. By acquiring SIL Foods, RCPL plans to rejuvenate the brand's legacy, utilizing its scale, technological prowess, and understanding of Indian consumers to breathe new life into SIL. Ketan Mody, COO, emphasizes the company's mission to blend India's rich traditions with contemporary consumerism.

Ajay Mariwala, Managing Director of SIL Foods, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, seeing the collaboration as an opportunity to extend SIL's reach and reintroduce beloved Indian flavors and goods in contemporary formats. This move fits within RCPL's broader initiative to restore and modernize cherished Indian heritage brands.

Focusing on innovation and sustainability, RCPL vows to elevate these brands for new audiences while honoring their historical roots. SIL Foods anticipates benefits from RCPL's robust infrastructure, planning to enhance product standards, broaden distribution, and implement impactful marketing, thereby amplifying SIL's nationwide presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

